6,963 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in H&R Block by 109.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 129.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 84.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $46.29 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

