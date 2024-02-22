WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 57,989 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 399.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

NYSE:KODK opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $271.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KODK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Eastman Kodak

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Articles

