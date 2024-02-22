WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $295,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAL opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

