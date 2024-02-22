WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,760 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Palomar were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.15. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $76.10.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,616 shares of company stock worth $1,055,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

