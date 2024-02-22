5,518 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Incyte by 13.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Incyte by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 92,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Incyte by 55.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Incyte by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.
Incyte Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:INCY opened at $60.33 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
