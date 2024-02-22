WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $328,000 Position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of FRP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the third quarter worth $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.4% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 12.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at FRP

In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $31,127.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $92,353.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $48,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619 shares of company stock valued at $96,854. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

FRP Stock Performance

FRPH opened at $59.61 on Thursday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.39 and a beta of 0.57.

FRP Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

