6,571 Shares in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 431,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after buying an additional 225,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after buying an additional 133,986 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $51.54 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

