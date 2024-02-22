Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) vs. Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Head-To-Head Review

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Graphite Bio and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 1 4 0 0 1.80 Solid Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Graphite Bio currently has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.11%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.36%. Given Solid Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.3% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Graphite Bio and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -30.06% -25.38% Solid Biosciences N/A -51.64% -41.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Graphite Bio and Solid Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($2.23) -1.35 Solid Biosciences $8.09 million 25.04 -$85.98 million ($4.52) -2.22

Solid Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Graphite Bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases. It also engages in developing platform technologies, including dual gene expression, a technology for packaging multiple transgenes into one vector, as well as novel capsids. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

