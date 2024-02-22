Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 43,714 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 43,714 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $562,162.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,994,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50.
Upwork Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.88 and a beta of 1.73. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.
About Upwork
Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.
