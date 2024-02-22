United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Head to Head Review

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pathfinder Bancorp and United Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. United Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and United Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $72.85 million 0.78 $9.29 million $1.51 7.95 United Bancorp $40.90 million 1.63 $8.95 million $1.57 7.44

Pathfinder Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of United Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 12.76% 8.17% 0.66% United Bancorp 21.88% 15.79% 1.08%

Volatility and Risk

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About United Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.