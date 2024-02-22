United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Head to Head Review

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) and United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pathfinder Bancorp and United Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pathfinder Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|United Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Dividends
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and United Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pathfinder Bancorp
|$72.85 million
|0.78
|$9.29 million
|$1.51
|7.95
|United Bancorp
|$40.90 million
|1.63
|$8.95 million
|$1.57
|7.44
Pathfinder Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
27.6% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of United Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and United Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pathfinder Bancorp
|12.76%
|8.17%
|0.66%
|United Bancorp
|21.88%
|15.79%
|1.08%
Volatility and Risk
Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
United Bancorp beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Pathfinder Bancorp
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.
About United Bancorp
United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.
