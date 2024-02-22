Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.10.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coursera Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE COUR opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coursera
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.