Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 31,275 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $627,376.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,239,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 31,275 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $627,376.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,239,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,138,843 shares of company stock valued at $22,377,314. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE COUR opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

