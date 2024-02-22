Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Enovis Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ENOV opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENOV shares. William Blair began coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enovis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Enovis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

