City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

CIO stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2,533.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

