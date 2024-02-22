DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20, a PEG ratio of 1,644.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 131.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in DoorDash by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $2,894,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

