Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) to Underweight

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 84.0% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

