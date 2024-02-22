Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $405,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ALB opened at $118.56 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

