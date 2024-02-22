Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $498,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $204,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,325,000 after purchasing an additional 107,314 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 155,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after buying an additional 139,747 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AerCap Trading Up 0.2 %

AER opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.58.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

