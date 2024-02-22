Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $237.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day moving average of $238.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSK

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.