Pearl River Capital LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 74.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,424 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,720,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after buying an additional 1,376,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after acquiring an additional 734,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,639,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,364 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,611 shares of company stock worth $1,082,751. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.72.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

