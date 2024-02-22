Pecaut & CO. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.07. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

