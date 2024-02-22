Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 624,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 38,163 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

