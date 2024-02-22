WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,865 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
