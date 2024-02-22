WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 105,736 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 161.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,736 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 627,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 50.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 73.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 327,152 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Crum purchased 50,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,006.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $281.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

