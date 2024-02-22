WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 105,736 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,736 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ring Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,280,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 477,515 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Ring Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,311,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ring Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 406,370 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Ring Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,044,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 339,806 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Crum bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,006.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ring Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $281.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73.

(Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.