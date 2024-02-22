WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,963 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,004,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,810,000 after buying an additional 126,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,985,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,774,000 after buying an additional 376,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $95.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.