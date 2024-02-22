WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,963 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $95.82.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

