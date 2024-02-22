WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,250 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th.

Shares of NEU opened at $612.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $572.54 and a 200-day moving average of $511.53. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.43. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $334.36 and a one year high of $613.68.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

