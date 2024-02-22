Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,793 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

