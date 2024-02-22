Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Centene in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

NYSE CNC opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Centene by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 166.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,866 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

