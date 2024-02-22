Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WHR. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

NYSE:WHR opened at $110.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

