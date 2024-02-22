Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $39.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,571.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $92,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

