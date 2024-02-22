Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s previous close.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of MOS opened at $30.23 on Thursday. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,893,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,229 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

