Robert W. Baird Upgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Outperform

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 49,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 15.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after buying an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

