Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.33 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

FANG opened at $179.75 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $183.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.70.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

