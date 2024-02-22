NVR, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $100.64 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for NVR in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will earn $100.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $85.37. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $471.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q2 2024 earnings at $112.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $123.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $126.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $462.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $102.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $115.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $125.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $128.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $471.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $485.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,397.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,144.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,449.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR has a 52 week low of $5,021.73 and a 52 week high of $7,617.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $133.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,579 shares of company stock worth $53,775,515. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

