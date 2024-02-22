Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Moody’s in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $376.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.09. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,164,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,531,934,000 after acquiring an additional 189,676 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after buying an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,927,000 after buying an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 35.28%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

