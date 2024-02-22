Balchem Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Balchem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC stock opened at $153.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average of $133.69. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Balchem has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $157.46.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Balchem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Balchem by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

