Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Reduced by Noble Financial

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for EuroDry in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for EuroDry’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for EuroDry’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EDRY opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EuroDry by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EuroDry in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 14.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

