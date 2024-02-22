CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for CNH Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNHI. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.99.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 160,517,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438,564 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,313,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 701.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,645,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,284,000 after buying an additional 17,194,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,492,000 after buying an additional 16,835,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,843,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

