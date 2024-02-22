SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.48. SES AI shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 59,630 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SES. William Blair assumed coverage on SES AI in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

SES AI Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

In other SES AI news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,758.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at $834,855.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,758.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,242 shares of company stock valued at $799,366. Insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

