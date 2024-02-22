Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) Shares Gap Down to $3.93

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.93, but opened at $3.65. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 531,528 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 93.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

