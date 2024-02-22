Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Shares Gap Up to $100.19

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.19, but opened at $103.11. Novartis shares last traded at $102.99, with a volume of 311,045 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average is $100.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $6,568,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Novartis by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,539,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,391 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1,877.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

