Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down to $7.25

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $6.90. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 485,698 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,730,000 after buying an additional 148,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,242,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,674,000 after buying an additional 875,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after buying an additional 5,308,032 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Further Reading

