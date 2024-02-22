New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.22. New Gold shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 983,970 shares.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

New Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $796.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in New Gold by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 1,654,396 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

