HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $53.80

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.80, but opened at $55.70. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 796,999 shares trading hands.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HDFC Bank Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.