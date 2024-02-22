HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Up to $53.80

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.80, but opened at $55.70. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 796,999 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.
HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
