Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.16. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 566,597 shares traded.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $746.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

