SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SLM were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SLM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SLM by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SLM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in SLM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SLM by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

