WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $145.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.48.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

