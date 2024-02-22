WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $79.07.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.