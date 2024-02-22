WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,389 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLMN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

