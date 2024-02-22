WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 6,389 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.
Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance
BLMN opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bloomin’ Brands
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bloomin’ Brands
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Insiders sell Amprius Technologies; Analysts see 100% upside
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.